Lehner (undisclosed) will split time in net with Corey Crawford for Sunday's game against Eisbaren Berlin, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

As part of the NHL's global series, the Blackhawks will play an exhibition in Berlin, with both Crawford and Lehner tending twine for the game. Lehner suffered the injury during practice last week, but as evidenced by this news, seems to have return to full health. Corey Crawford is already expected to be the team's started for Opening Night, but this news means the team won't have to call-up depth behind him now that Lehner is healthy.