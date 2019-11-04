Lehner stopped 36 of 38 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim.

Lehner was terrific yet again for the Blackhawks, logging 30-plus saves for the sixth time in his seven starts while earning his first road win of the season. The 28-year-old has split starts with Corey Crawford, but Lehner has been demonstrably better, going 3-2-2 with a 2.22 GAA and .939 save percentage. If he continues to play at this level, it's certainly possible Lehner begins to claim the lion's share of the goaltending workload for Chicago.