Lehner stopped 36 of 38 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim.

Lehner was terrific yet again for the Blackhawks, logging 30-plus saves for the sixth time in his seven starts while earning his first road win of the season. The 28-year-old has split starts with Corey Crawford, but Lehner has been demonstrably better, going 3-2-2 with a 2.22 GAA and .939 save percentage. If he continues to play at this level, it's certainly possible Lehner begins to claim the lion's share of the goaltending workload for Chicago.

More News
Our Latest Stories