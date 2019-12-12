Lehner will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against Arizona, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Lehner was tested early and often in his last start Sunday against the Coyotes, and he performed admirably, stopping 44 of 47 shots, but he ultimately suffered his ninth loss of the campaign in a shootout. The 28-year-old Swede will be facing the same opponent Thursday, but this time he'll be taking on the 'Yotes in their own barn, where they've only averaged 2.67 goals per game this campaign, 28th in the NHL.