Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Arizona
Lehner will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against Arizona, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Lehner was tested early and often in his last start Sunday against the Coyotes, and he performed admirably, stopping 44 of 47 shots, but he ultimately suffered his ninth loss of the campaign in a shootout. The 28-year-old Swede will be facing the same opponent Thursday, but this time he'll be taking on the 'Yotes in their own barn, where they've only averaged 2.67 goals per game this campaign, 28th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.