Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Boston
Lehner will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game against the Bruins.
Lehner had his worst outing of the year in his last start Saturday against Colorado, allowing five goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Corey Crawford for the remainder of the eventual 7-3 loss. It won't be easy for the 28-year-old to log a bounce-back performance Thursday, as he'll be entering a road matchup with a scorching-hot Boston club that's won eight straight games.
