Lehner will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road clash with Colorado, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Lehner was razor sharp in his last start Thursday against the Jets, stopping 36 of 37 shots en route to a 4-1 road victory. The 28-year-old Swede will attempt to pick up his ninth win of the season in a tough road matchup with an Avalanche team that's averaging 3.75 goals per game at home this campaign, third in the NHL.