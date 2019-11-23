Lehner will patrol the crease during Saturday's road clash with the Stars, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official website reports.

Lehner was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Carolina, allowing three goals on 32 shots en route to a 4-2 loss. The 28-year-old Swede will try to bounce back in a brutal road matchup with a red-hot Stars team that's won five consecutive contests.