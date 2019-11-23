Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Dallas
Lehner will patrol the crease during Saturday's road clash with the Stars, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official website reports.
Lehner was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Carolina, allowing three goals on 32 shots en route to a 4-2 loss. The 28-year-old Swede will try to bounce back in a brutal road matchup with a red-hot Stars team that's won five consecutive contests.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Makes 29 saves in defeat•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting Tuesday's tilt•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Terrific in road victory•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Nashville•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Blocks 53 pucks in win•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Facing off against Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.