Lehner will guard the cage during Saturday's road game against the Predators, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Lehner was tested early an often during his last start Sunday against Toronto, making an absurd 53 saves en route to a 5-4 victory. The 28-year-old Swede will try to pick up his fifth win of the season in a road matchup with a slumping Nashville club that's lost three straight games.