Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Nashville
Lehner will guard the cage during Saturday's road game against the Predators, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Lehner was tested early an often during his last start Sunday against Toronto, making an absurd 53 saves en route to a 5-4 victory. The 28-year-old Swede will try to pick up his fifth win of the season in a road matchup with a slumping Nashville club that's lost three straight games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Blocks 53 pucks in win•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Facing off against Toronto•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Permits three goals Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Stands tall in OT victory•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.