Lehner will guard the goal during Tuesday's road match against the Senators, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Lehner was excellent in his last start Saturday against Anaheim, turning aside 35 of 37 shots en route to his 13th win of the season. The 6-foot-4 Swede will attempt to pick up a second straight victory in a road matchup with an Ottawa team that's averaging 3.14 goals per game at home this campaign, 17th in the NHL.