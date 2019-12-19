Lehner will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Jets, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Lehner wasn't great in his last start Sunday against Minnesota, surrendering three goals on 26 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his seventh victory of the season. The 28-year-old Swede will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Winnipeg club that's only averaging 2.88 goals per game at home this campaign, 24th in the league.