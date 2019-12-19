Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Winnipeg
Lehner will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Jets, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Lehner wasn't great in his last start Sunday against Minnesota, surrendering three goals on 26 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his seventh victory of the season. The 28-year-old Swede will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Winnipeg club that's only averaging 2.88 goals per game at home this campaign, 24th in the league.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Silences Wild on Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Downed by Coyotes again•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Arizona•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Outstanding in shootout loss•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.