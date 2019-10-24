Lehner will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game against the Flyers, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Lehner was fantastic in his last start Tuesday against Vegas, turning aside 33 of 34 shots, but he ultimately suffered his second loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 28-year-old Swede will look to stay sharp in a home matchup with a Philadelphia team that's gone 0-2-1 on the road this year.