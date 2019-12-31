Lehner will guard the goal during Tuesday's road clash with Calgary, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Lehner has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Islanders and Blue Jackets while posting a fantastic 1.92 GAA and .945 save percentage. The 28-year-old Swede will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Flames team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this campaign, tied for 19th in the NHL.