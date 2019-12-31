Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting third straight
Lehner will guard the goal during Tuesday's road clash with Calgary, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Lehner has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Islanders and Blue Jackets while posting a fantastic 1.92 GAA and .945 save percentage. The 28-year-old Swede will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Flames team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this campaign, tied for 19th in the NHL.
