Lehner will start Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

After breaking out with the Islanders last season, Lehner is solidifying himself as an upper-tier goaltender with a 2.46 GAA and .936 save percentage in Chicago. His 5-3-2 record is nothing to write home about, but Lehner's gaining momentum in that department with three wins in his past four starts. Staying on the winning track won't be easy against a top-10 Hurricanes offense that's potting 3.45 goals per game.