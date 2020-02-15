Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting versus Flames
Lehner will start between the pipes for Saturday's road clash with Calgary, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old has performed admirably in his past five starts, going 2-2-1 along with a 2.81 GAA and .910 save percentage over that span. Lehner will draw a nice matchup against a Flames offense that ranks just 22nd in the league in goals per contest (2.78). The Swede appears to still have a leg up on fellow netminder Corey Crawford, as it will be his 32nd appearance compared to Crawford's 29 appearances.
