Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Stymies Kings with 38 saves
Lehner stopped 38 of 39 shots Sunday in a 5-1 win over Los Angeles.
Another terrific spot-start for the 28-year-old, who is now 2-1-2 with a 2.15 GAA and .935 save percentage in his five starts. Lehner was working toward his first shutout of the season but had his bid spoiled by a Sean Walker goal early in the third period. With longtime Chicago starter Corey Crawford off to a rocky start in 2019-20, Lehner could certainly himself a heavier share of the workload.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.