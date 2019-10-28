Lehner stopped 38 of 39 shots Sunday in a 5-1 win over Los Angeles.

Another terrific spot-start for the 28-year-old, who is now 2-1-2 with a 2.15 GAA and .935 save percentage in his five starts. Lehner was working toward his first shutout of the season but had his bid spoiled by a Sean Walker goal early in the third period. With longtime Chicago starter Corey Crawford off to a rocky start in 2019-20, Lehner could certainly himself a heavier share of the workload.