Lehner stopped 30 of 33 shots Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

It was the first start of the season for the first-year Blackhawk, who was staked to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes but couldn't hold off the Jets. Chicago's incumbent goaltender, Corey Crawford, struggled through his first two starts, so there could be an opportunity for Lehner to push for more playing time. He made 46 appearances for the Islanders last season and went 25-13-5 with a 2.13 GAA, .930 save percentage and six shutouts.