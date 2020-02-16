Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Surrenders four goals in win
Lehner made 38 saves on 42 shots in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.
The Blackhawks' eight goals were a season-high for the team, giving Lehner plenty of support. He snapped a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) to improve to 16-9-5 for the year. Lehner has a 2.91 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 32 appearances. Expect Corey Crawford in goal for Sunday's game in Winnipeg.
