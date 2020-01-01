Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Survives late push from Flames
Lehner gave up three goals on 44 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Lehner received a three-goal cushion in the first period, but the Flames made a spirited comeback attempt that just fell short. Lehner has won six consecutive starts dating back to Dec. 15. The 28-year-old is up to 12-6-4 with a 2.78 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 24 contests. His strong play has kept Corey Crawford on the bench for most of the last two weeks, but Lehner will eventually need a breather.
