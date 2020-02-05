Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Taking on Boston
Lehner will guard the cage during Wednesday's home game versus the Bruins, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Lehner wasn't great in his last start Jan. 21 against the Panthers, surrendering four goals on 26 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The 28-year-old Swede will attempt to bounce back in a tough home matchup with a hot Boston squad that's gone 5-1-0 in its last six games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Not starting after all•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Slated to start in Minnesota•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Shaky in second period•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Facing Florida•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Collects third straight win•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Taking on Jets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.