Lehner will guard the cage during Wednesday's home game versus the Bruins, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Lehner wasn't great in his last start Jan. 21 against the Panthers, surrendering four goals on 26 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The 28-year-old Swede will attempt to bounce back in a tough home matchup with a hot Boston squad that's gone 5-1-0 in its last six games.