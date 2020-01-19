Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Taking on Jets
Lehner will defend the home cage Sunday versus the Jets, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Lehner draws the start on the second half of back-to-back games, and he'll look to extend the team's win streak to five games. The 28-year-old has been superb at home this year with a .928 save percentage, and he's won seven of eight decisions over the past month. Meanwhile, the Jets have been rocky lately, dropping three of four games and averaging 2.5 goals per contest in that stretch.
