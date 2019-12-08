Lehner will draw the start for Sunday's home clash against the Coyotes, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lehner's record doesn't quite reflect how good he's been in net, going 6-5-3 along with a 2.71 GAA and .929 save percentage in 15 appearances. The 28-year-old will face a solid matchup against an Arizona offense that ranks 25th in the league in goals per game this season (2.61). Lehner is a perfect 5-0-0 along with a 2.00 GAA and .936 save percentage in five career starts against the Coyotes.