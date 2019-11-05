Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Tuesday
Lehner will start in the road crease Tuesday against the Sharks, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Lehner will make his second straight start and his fourth in five games, as he has pushed out Corey Crawford as the Blackhawks' No. 1 goalie. He deserves the honor, as the 28-year-old netminder has a .939 save percentage and 2.22 GAA. The lack of offensive support leaves him with a 3-2-2 record so far, but a matchup against the always-vulnerable Sharks could change Lehner's fate.
