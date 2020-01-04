Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Unable to practice Saturday
Lehner (knee) won't practice Saturday.
Vancouver's Tanner Pearson landed awkwardly on Lehner's right knee during Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks. The 28-year-old was able to tough it out and finish the contest, but he's clearly in some discomfort ahead of Sunday's matchup with Detroit. If he's unable to dress against the Red Wings, Corey Crawford will likely get the start with Kevin Lankinen serving as his backup.
