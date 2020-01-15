Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Victorious in OT
Lehner made 20 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa on Tuesday.
Lehner wasn't tested often by the Senators, but he made a spectacular, sprawling stop on Anthony Duclair early in the second period when the Blackhawks were already trailing 2-0. Chicago was able to cut the lead in half by the end of the frame before completing the rally in the third period and overtime. Lehner, who has won eight of his last 10 starts, is now 14-7-4 on the year with a 2.85 GAA and .923 save percentage.
