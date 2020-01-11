Lehner will start Saturday's home game against the Ducks, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Lehner set off some alarm bells by missing Saturday's morning skate, but he'll be in the crease when it matters for the game. With a 12-7-4 record and .922 save percentage, Lehner will be a popular DFS option against the 30th-ranked Ducks offense (2.48 goals per game).