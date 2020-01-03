Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Win streak ends in goal-fest
Lehner allowed six goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.
Lehner had won his last six starts, but the Canucks' top six erupted for a massive offensive effort that stuck the Swede with a loss. The 28-year-old fell to 12-7-4 with a 2.92 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 25 games this year. This poor outing from Lehner likely means Corey Crawford will start Sunday's home game against the Red Wings.
