Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Won't dress Tuesday
Lehner (knee) isn't expected to dress for Tuesday's clash with Calgary, NHL.com's Brandon Cain reports.
Lehner practiced Tuesday morning, so he's definitely closing in on a return to game action, but he'll need to wait for Thursday's matchup with Nashville for his next opportunity to do so. Once healthy, the 28-year-old Swede will resume his duties as the Blackhawks' No. 1 netminder.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Unable to practice Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Win streak ends in goal-fest•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Slated to start in Vancouver•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Survives late push from Flames•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting third straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.