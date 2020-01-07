Lehner (knee) isn't expected to dress for Tuesday's clash with Calgary, NHL.com's Brandon Cain reports.

Lehner practiced Tuesday morning, so he's definitely closing in on a return to game action, but he'll need to wait for Thursday's matchup with Nashville for his next opportunity to do so. Once healthy, the 28-year-old Swede will resume his duties as the Blackhawks' No. 1 netminder.