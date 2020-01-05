Lehner won't be in the lineup for Sunday's game against Detroit and is considered day-to-day, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lehner suffered the injury in Thursday's loss to the Canucks, as the injury is serious enough to force him to miss game time. In the meantime, Corey Crawford will draw the start Sunday with Kevin Lankinen serving as his backup. Expect another update on Lehner's health ahead of Tuesday's game against Calgary.