Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Yields four goals in loss
Lehner gave up four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.
A back-and-forth start to the game saw Lehner trailing 4-3 five minutes into the second period. The Blackhawks couldn't get their goalie off the hook. Lehner dropped to 15-9-5 with a 2.87 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 31 games. He's 0-2-1 with 10 goals allowed in his last three starts -- the 28-year-old is trending down and may see Corey Crawford earn more time.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Draws start in Edmonton•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Hard-luck defeat•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Taking on Boston•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Not starting after all•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Slated to start in Minnesota•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Shaky in second period•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.