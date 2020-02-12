Lehner gave up four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

A back-and-forth start to the game saw Lehner trailing 4-3 five minutes into the second period. The Blackhawks couldn't get their goalie off the hook. Lehner dropped to 15-9-5 with a 2.87 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 31 games. He's 0-2-1 with 10 goals allowed in his last three starts -- the 28-year-old is trending down and may see Corey Crawford earn more time.