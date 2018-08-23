Blackhawks' Robin Norell: Headed to homeland
The Blackhawks loaned Norell to Djurgarden IF of the Swedish Hockey League on Thursday.
The team's fourth-round pick in 2013, Norell has been ineffective offensively with AHL Rockford, posting just 18 points in 136 games. The 23-year-old has one more year worth $717,500 on his contract before he becomes a restricted free agent.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...