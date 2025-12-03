Kantserov scored a goal and added two assists in Metallurg Magnitogorsk's 6-5 win over Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg on Wednesday.

This was Kantserov's 11th multi-point effort in 33 contests, as he's racked up 22 goals and 38 points on the year. He's also posted 79 shots on net and a plus-16 rating while being one of Metallurg's most critical players. The 21-year-old Blackhawks prospect will set a new personal best in points with his next scoring contribution.