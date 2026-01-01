Kantserov scored twice and added two assists in Metallurg Magnitogorsk's 5-4 overtime win over Traktor Chelyabinsk on Monday.

Kantserov has been superb this season, but this was his best performance yet. He's up to 26 goals and 45 points over 38 appearances this season. With a breakout year in the KHL, it wouldn't be shocking to see Kantserov come to North America and put in a good challenge for a roster spot in 2026-27.