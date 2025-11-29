Kantserov scored twice in Metallurg Magnitogorsk's 5-2 win over Barys Astana on Saturday.

Kantserov is still leading the KHL at 21 years old -- he's earned 21 goals and 35 points in 32 contests. He's third in the league in points as well. The Blackhawks prospect is looking like a steal after he was selected 44th overall in 2023, but he'll still need to show he can score at a high pace in the NHL once he comes over to North America.