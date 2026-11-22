Kantserov had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames. He fired four shots.

He appeared to score a power-play goal in overtime, but it was overturned after a video review; his teammate entered the zone offside. Kantserov has 10 goals, four assists and 39 shots in 23 games. His 10 goals are second on the Blackhawks and tops among all NHL rookies. He's on a sizzling 37-goal pace this season. How good has Kantserov been? Last season, the rookie goal leaders (tie) had 23 snipes. The last rookie to score at least 37 in a season was Auston Matthews (40) in 2017-18.