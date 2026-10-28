Kantserov tallied a power-play goal and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles.

Kantserov tallied his team-leading fifth goal Tuesday, as he one-timed the puck from just outside the Kings' crease off a feed from Connor Bedard. With Tuesday's tally at a man advantage, the 22-year-old Kantserov is up to five goals, 22 shots on net and 15 shots on net across 12 appearances this season. His tally Tuesday also helped him secure his second run of play this season where he has at least one goal in back-to-back games. He's cemented himself as one of Chicago's top options offensively to begin the new season, making him a near-lock for power-play time moving forward. Kantserov should be rostered in all deep fantasy leagues due to his hot goal-scoring start to the season in addition to his category-coverage numbers.