Kantserov scored his KHL-leading 11th goal of the season in Metallurg Magnitogorsk's 2-1 overtime win over Sibir Novosibirsk on Tuesday.

Kantserov's tally opened the scoring early in the second period. The finishing touch is a bit of a new development for the 21-year-old, who had previously racked up 21 goals and 32 assists in his first 101 KHL regular-season contests prior to 2025-26. In Tuesday's game, he also won 11 of 22 faceoffs, so it appears Metallurg is giving him a look down the middle, though the Blackhawks drafted him as a winger. Kantserov's KHL deal concludes at the end of this season, and if he doesn't re-sign in Russia, he could make the leap to North America for 2026-27.