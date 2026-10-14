Kantserov tallied two goals, including a power-play tally, and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.

After tallying his first NHL goal Saturday, Kantserov followed up his big night with an even larger performance. His first multi-goal game featured a power-play tally late in the first period, which also helped Connor Bedard pick up his first point of the season in his return to action. The 22-year-old Kantserov also found the back of the net midway through the second period, which brought his season stats up to three goals, 12 shots on net and eight hits across seven appearances. As the team's top-line left winger alongside Bedard and Patrick Kane, Kantserov is positioned well to have a high-powered rookie campaign. He's one of the league's top stashes in all fantasy formats, making him a priority waiver-wire add in all deep leagues given his high ceiling.