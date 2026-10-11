Kantserov tallied a goal and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Carolina.

Kantserov's first NHL goal arrived directly off a draw, where he intercepted a pass and took the puck down the ice and past Carolina's Brandon Bussi. The 22-year-old Kantserov appears to be finding his footing in the NHL after posting three shots on net in addition to his goal. The rookie had a strong season with the KHL's Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2025-26, where he compiled 36 goals and 64 points across 63 regular-season outings. He'll have plenty of opportunities to produce on Chicago's top line in 2026-27, making him a solid stash candidate in fantasy while he continues to get his bearings.