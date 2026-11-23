Kantserov scored three goals and added an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Kantserov had a goal in each period, with two of his tallies and the helper coming on the power play. The 22-year-old has six points over his last two games, though he was scoreless in three straight before that. He's a rookie on a bad team, so expect some ups and downs, but he's among the top first-year players in the NHL. Kantserov has 13 goals, five assists, six power-play points, 43 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-9 rating across 24 appearances.