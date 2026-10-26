Kantserov scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

The rookie tied the game midway through the second period, capitalizing on a setup from Patrick Kane for his fourth goal of the campaign. Kantserov has shown encouraging finishing ability while earning opportunities alongside Chicago's skilled forwards, including Kane and Connor Bedard. His involvement in the offense makes him an intriguing option in deeper fantasy formats, particularly if he continues to receive prominent power-play opportunities.