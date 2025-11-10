Kantserov scored a goal in Metallurg Magnitogorsk's 4-1 win over Barys Astana on Sunday in the KHL.

Kantserov has seven goals and six assists over his last nine contests. Through 25 games, he leads the KHL with 16 goals, and he's second in the league in points (27) behind Metallurg teammate Vladimir Tkachev. Kantersov should have no trouble surpassing his 38-point effort from 47 regular-season games a year ago -- he's already set a career high in goals.