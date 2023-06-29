Kantserov was selected 44th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Although undersized at 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, Kantserov has everything you look for when evaluating smaller players. He's not only fast, but shifty, possessing the ability to weave through the neutral zone and around opposing defenders. Consistency can be an issue at times, but to be fair, Kantserov spent this past season playing in a Russian Jr. league he was clearly too good for (27G, 54P in 45GP). When Chicago will be able to get Kantserov over to North America remains to be seen, but the organization might have a future top-six winger on their hands a few years down the line.