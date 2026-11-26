Kantserov scored two goals and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Kantserov's first goal was on the power play, and his second was an empty-netter. He has six goals and two assists over his last three contests. The 22-year-old forward is filling as the top-line center, and given his early returns in that role, he could stay there throughout Connor Bedard's recovery from shoulder surgery. Kantserov is up to 15 goals, five assists, 45 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-8 rating through 25 outings this season.