Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Back with team
Carpenter (personal) returned to practice Tuesday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official website reports.
Carpenter missed Sunday's win over Toronto while tending to a personal matter, but he should be back in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Vegas. The 28-year-old forward has picked up five helpers in 16 games while skating in a bottom-six role this season.
