Carpenter scored twice and added a pair of hits in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Carpenter struck at even strength in the first period to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead. He added a power-play marker in the third. The 30-year-old forward entered Sunday with just a single goal in his previous 14 outings, so this was a bit of an unexpected burst. He's mostly seen bottom-six minutes this season -- don't expect too many multi-point efforts from Carpenter going forward.