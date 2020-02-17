Carpenter tallied a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Carpenter got a piece of Patrick Kane's centering pass to open the scoring at 15:44 of the first period. The tally snapped a 23-game goal drought for Carpenter, who had five assists and 34 shots in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old is up to 15 points, 70 shots and 101 hits through 58 appearances.