Coach Jeremy Colliton told reporters Monday that Carpenter (concussion) will "likely miss some time," NHL.com reports.
Carpenter is currently in the NHL's concussion protocol, so he can be considered out indefinitely until the Blackhawks release another update on his status. He's picked up five points through 40 games this campaign.
