Carpenter scored a goal on four shots Wednesday in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Predators.

Carpenter whacked home his own rebound to pull the Blackhawks even midway through the third period. It was the first point in eight games for Carpenter, who skated on the right wing of Chicago's fourth line with Brandon Hagel and David Kampf. The 29-year-old veteran had three goals and 12 assists in 69 games last season.