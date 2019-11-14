Carpenter produced an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Carpenter set up the eventual game-winning tally by Kirby Dach in the third period. The 28-year-old forward missed one contest while tending to a personal matter, but made an impact in his return to the lineup. Carpenter is at six assists, 31 hits and a plus-5 rating through 17 games.