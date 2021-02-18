Carpenter (COVID-19 protocol) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Red Wings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Carpenter has missed the last eight games while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. He'll make his first appearance since Jan. 29. The 30-year-old winger has produced a goal, 20 shots on net and 17 hits over nine games this year.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Joining road trip•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Lifted off protocols list•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Placed in COVID-19 protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Finally hits scoresheet•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Ends lengthy goal drought•