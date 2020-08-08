Carpenter notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Carpenter's first point in four games since the restart of play came on a Matthew Highmore tally in the first period. Overall, Carpenter had nine hits, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in four games. He'll likely continue to skate in a fourth-line role, which would limit his ability to contribute on the scoresheet.